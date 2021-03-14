news

How The Batman’s Matt Reeves And Jeffrey Wright Celebrated The End Of Filming

Batman (Robert Pattinson) stands over a thug in the rain in The Batman (2022)

Superhero fans have been clamoring for Matt Reeves’ The Batman for a while now, and the hype for this new take on the Dark Knight has only increased with time. Unfortunately, like many other films, the production faced a number of COVID-related obstacles in 2020. But the film is now closer to that light at the end of the tunnel, as filming has officially wrapped. And to mark the occasion Matt Reeves and Commissioner Gordon actor Jeffrey Wright took to social media to mark the occasion with some cool posts.

Before The Batman kicked off production, Matt Reeves spent plenty of time teasing fans with awesome updates. The director understandably went offline while the movie was filming but, with filming complete, he celebrated by sharing a photo of a cool production clapboard. Check out his Twitter post down below:

I’ve laid my eyes on a few clapboards in my time, but that may be one of the sweetest I’ve seen. Matt Reeves likely has more than a few sweet souvenirs from the production, but that clapboard is likely a particularly special one since it signifies the end of a lengthy film shoot.

Of course, the end of filming is also gratifying for the stars involved, and this definitely seems to be the case for Jeffrey Wright. The actor also took to social media to share a sweet piece of Commissioner Gordon fan art. His post also came with an ominous tease that could confirm his future with the franchise. Take a look for yourself:

The art Jeffrey Wright shared is perfect and really captures his Commissioner Gordon look. Aside from that, it definitely seems like the actor has plans to reprise the role at some point in the future. Could he be returning for the GCPD-centric spinoff series on HBO Max? Only time will tell.

Those who’ve been keeping track of The Batman’s production cycle know that there have been plenty of ups and downs. The movie originally began shooting in London in January 2020 before production shut down in March due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film resumed production by September but was halted again after Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. However, things would ramp back up a few weeks later. And in February 2021, it was reported that Pattinson’s stunt double had tested positive, though the setback didn’t cause too much of a delay. All in all, The Batman was truly a labor of love.

One can’t help but remember that had COVID not happened, The Batman would be arriving in only a matter of months. But even though that’s no longer the case, we can at least take comfort in knowing the film is in the can and that Reeves and his crew can take a bit of a breather for a moment.

The Batman is currently slated to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

