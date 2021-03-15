Raya And The Last Dragon May Contain LGBTQ Characters, But It's Also Making Queer History In Another Way

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Disney is known for its stunning animated blockbusters, and the studio has not shied away from new releases over the past few years. The most recent is

Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada's Raya and the Last Dragon, which arrived both in theaters and on Disney+. The film stars Kelly Marie Tran as the title character, and she recently encouraged theories about Raya's possible romantic connection to Gemma Chan's Namaari. And as that debate rages on, it turns out that Raya already made LGBTQIA history thanks to the casting of actress Patti Harrison.