news

Gwyneth Paltrow Sometimes Forgets Which Marvel Movies She's In, But She Definitely Doesn't Forget Working With Robert Downey Jr.

Pepper Potts saying goodbye too Tony in Avengers: Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment world, but the experiment in serialized storytelling began back with 2008's original Iron Man movie. Gwyneth Paltrow made her debut as Pepper Potts in John Favreau's flick, and would go on to reprise her role a number of times over the years. And while she might not always remember which Marvel movies she appeared in, Paltrow will never forget working with Robert Downey Jr..

Gwyneth Paltrow starred alongside Robert Downey Jr. in all three Iron Man movies, while making appearances in Avengers flicks and Spider-Man: Homecoming. She's also become infamous for getting some of these movies confused, and forgetting she's met Sebastian Stan multiple times. Fans love to poke fun at this dynamic, but Paltrow recently spoke about her special bond with onscreen husband RDJ, saying:

My relationship with Robert Downey Jr., which was obviously forged through all the Iron Man and Avengers movies. I feel like I was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend.

I mean, how can you not love those two? On top of having fantastic chemistry on screen, it looks like Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow developed a very strong friendship throughout their years in the MCU. Their collaboration lasted a decade, with a friendship that will no doubt continue for years to come.

Gwyneth Paltrow's comments come from a recent interview with People. Eventually the conversation turned to her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the actress/businesswoman spoke about her special connection with Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.. Their time working together as Pepper and Tony might have come to an end, but that won't stop the actors' personal connection.

Marvel fans can re-watch Gwyneth Paltrow's time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The relationship between Tony Stark and Pepper Potts is still one of the biggest love stories in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. were able to flesh this out throughout the Iron Man trilogy, but then their appearances became less meaty. Paltrow reprised her role for small roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but was still able to bring just as much heart to her character. And this may be due to her connection with RDJ.

Given Tony's death in Avengers: Endgame, it's currently unclear if/when we'll see Pepper again in the MCU. Luckily Gwyneth Paltrow seems open to more quick roles, which wouldn't require her to take time away from Goop or her family. Perhaps this could come with a project focused on Morgan Stark? Only time will tell.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

After Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Covid Advice, Experts Share A Warning
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Upcoming Chris Evans Movies: What’s Ahead For The Captain America Star news 8h Upcoming Chris Evans Movies: What’s Ahead For The Captain America Star Philip Sledge
5 Reasons WandaVision Has Us Extra Excited For The Falcon And The Winter Soldier television 23h 5 Reasons WandaVision Has Us Extra Excited For The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Eric Eisenberg
Doctor Strange's Powers: How They Work, And What They Can Do news 1d Doctor Strange's Powers: How They Work, And What They Can Do Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
Raya and the Last Dragon Mar 5, 2021 Raya and the Last Dragon 10
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
There's An Amazing New Collection Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Gear And Of Course It Includes References To Rum Ham And Fight Milk TBD There's An Amazing New Collection Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Gear And Of Course It Includes References To Rum Ham And Fight Milk Rating TBD
Ellen Pompeo Pens Tribute After Grey’s Anatomy Takes Its Latest Victim TBD Ellen Pompeo Pens Tribute After Grey’s Anatomy Takes Its Latest Victim Rating TBD
What The X-Men: First Class Cast Is Doing Now, Including Jennifer Lawrence TBD What The X-Men: First Class Cast Is Doing Now, Including Jennifer Lawrence Rating TBD
Was Da 5 Blood's Delroy Lindo This Year's Biggest Oscar Snub? The Internet Has Thoughts TBD Was Da 5 Blood's Delroy Lindo This Year's Biggest Oscar Snub? The Internet Has Thoughts Rating TBD
James Gunn Shares Horrifying Guardians Of The Galaxy Set Photo With Gamora Masks TBD James Gunn Shares Horrifying Guardians Of The Galaxy Set Photo With Gamora Masks Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information