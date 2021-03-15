Gwyneth Paltrow Sometimes Forgets Which Marvel Movies She's In, But She Definitely Doesn't Forget Working With Robert Downey Jr.

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment world, but the experiment in serialized storytelling began back with 2008's original Iron Man movie. Gwyneth Paltrow made her debut as Pepper Potts in John Favreau's flick, and would go on to reprise her role a number of times over the years. And while she might not always remember which Marvel movies she appeared in, Paltrow will never forget working with Robert Downey Jr..
Gwyneth Paltrow starred alongside Robert Downey Jr. in all three Iron Man movies, while making appearances in Avengers flicks and Spider-Man: Homecoming. She's also become infamous for getting some of these movies confused, and forgetting she's met Sebastian Stan multiple times. Fans love to poke fun at this dynamic, but Paltrow recently spoke about her special bond with onscreen husband RDJ, saying:
My relationship with Robert Downey Jr., which was obviously forged through all the Iron Man and Avengers movies. I feel like I was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend.
I mean, how can you not love those two? On top of having fantastic chemistry on screen, it looks like Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow developed a very strong friendship throughout their years in the MCU. Their collaboration lasted a decade, with a friendship that will no doubt continue for years to come.
Gwyneth Paltrow's comments come from a recent interview with People. Eventually the conversation turned to her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the actress/businesswoman spoke about her special connection with Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.. Their time working together as Pepper and Tony might have come to an end, but that won't stop the actors' personal connection.
Marvel fans can re-watch Gwyneth Paltrow's time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The relationship between Tony Stark and Pepper Potts is still one of the biggest love stories in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. were able to flesh this out throughout the Iron Man trilogy, but then their appearances became less meaty. Paltrow reprised her role for small roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but was still able to bring just as much heart to her character. And this may be due to her connection with RDJ.
Given Tony's death in Avengers: Endgame, it's currently unclear if/when we'll see Pepper again in the MCU. Luckily Gwyneth Paltrow seems open to more quick roles, which wouldn't require her to take time away from Goop or her family. Perhaps this could come with a project focused on Morgan Stark? Only time will tell.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.