Lin-Manuel Miranda's New In The Heights Trailer Reveals A+ Hamilton Cameo

In the Heights was the musical that Lin-Manuel Miranda made before Hamilton. And while it was well received, it didn't make the man or the cast of performers in to household names in quite the same way. The In the Heights movie was supposed to be released in theaters last summer before the filmed version of Hamilton, but plans changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that film will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max after millions more people have seen what Hamilton was all about. In the end that might be good news, as we just learned that even more talent from Hamilton will appear in In the Heights.