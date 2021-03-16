Mission: Impossible 7 Director Shares Glimpse At Vanessa Kirby’s Return Following Her Oscar Nomination

Of course, Christopher McQuarrie’s Instagram page has been a prime destination for those interested in knowing how the next two Mission: Impossible movies are coming along, as evidenced just last week with the unveiling of five new castings. No details have been revealed yet on how Vanessa Kirby’s character factors into Mission: Impossible 7, although Alanna’s brother Zola, reprised by Frederick Schmidt, will be joining her again. Until told otherwise, it’d be fair to assume the siblings are still players in the criminal underworld rather than having given up their lawbreaking lifestyles and joined the Impossible Missions Force.