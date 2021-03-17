Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art Offers Different Take On Wanda And Vision’s Goodbye

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

A decade of filmmaking came to a head when The Russo Brothers brought Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame to life. The blockbusters serviced a massive cast of characters, including Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Those two Avengers have been given much more spotlight on their Disney+ show WandaVision, leading many to re-watch their previous scenes. And new Infinity War concept shows a different take on these characters' goodbye.