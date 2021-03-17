Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art Offers Different Take On Wanda And Vision’s Goodbye

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
A decade of filmmaking came to a head when The Russo Brothers brought Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame to life. The blockbusters serviced a massive cast of characters, including Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Those two Avengers have been given much more spotlight on their Disney+ show WandaVision, leading many to re-watch their previous scenes. And new Infinity War concept shows a different take on these characters' goodbye.
During the final battle of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is forced to make the ultimate sacrifice. She uses her abilities to destroy the Mind Stone, killing her lover Vision in the process. It's a tragic moment in their story, and it turns out that it could have been moved to the main battlefield. Check out the concept art below.
I mean, how cool is that? While their scene didn't go down exactly like this, it shows how much talent goes into every major story beat of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let's break down exactly what we're being shown here.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of concept designer and illustrator John Staub. He works Marvel Studios, helping to create a visual language for blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War. Each story beat was handled with care, and that includes Wanda's tearful goodbye to Vision. And while the moment was a private one in the theatrical cut, this concept art places it on the main battlefield.
The Infinity Saga is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
In the theatrical cut, Vision and Captain America take out Corvus Glaive in a more quiet field in Wakanda, away from the main conflict with Thanos' forces. Wanda and the Avengers eventually form up as Thanos finally arrives, and he takes them out one by one. The silence before his arrival is chilling, so it makes sense that this conflict's location might have been moved after the above fan art was rendered.
As Thanos knocks out other heroes with ease, Wanda is forced to destroy her true life. She managed to hold off Thanos and succeed, before he turned back time with the Time Stone and ripped The Mind Stone from Vision's head. It makes her sacrifice all the more tragic, and WandaVision focused on that trauma.
It would be interesting to see how that sequence would have gone down if it was in the midst of the full Battle of Wakanda. It definitely would have been more chaotic, and would have allowed each character to see the terrifying power of Thanos. But it also might have played out quite differently on an emotional level.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.