Wonder Woman 1984 Gag Reel Features The Classic Theme Song, And Gal Gadot Laughing Her Way Through A Scene

Gal Gadot may be the world’s live-action Wonder Woman nowadays, but decades ago, it was Lynda Carter proudly holding that mantle in the television realm. Naturally a lot of people are still fans of the Wonder Woman TV series, so you can’t blame the people who put the Wonder Woman 1984 gag reel together to include it. Considering the sequel takes place just several years after the original show concluded, it’s actually rather fitting!
Following its theatrical run and brief stay on HBO Max, Wonder Woman 1984 is now in the middle of its home media release. If you’re attempting to convince people to buy a movie, be it digitally or on a disc, a gag reel is certainly a good way of going about doing so. Check out the assortment of Wonder Woman 1984 bloopers below, including Gal Gadot having trouble making it through one scene without cracking up. Sorry, did I say one scene? I meant many.
As you can see, Gal Gadot is the epitome of Wonder Woman grace as she swings the lasso at the beginning of this gag reel… that is, until she bops herself on the head with it, and then the original Wonder Woman theme song rightly cuts off. But that’s just the start of Gadot’s amusing antics in this collection of outtakes, from her having trouble getting the lock off a gate that Diana could easily snap off, to the various times she started laughing when doing particular scenes with Chris Pine.
Between those moments, along with bloopers featuring Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, it goes to show how much fun was had during Wonder Woman 1984’s production. Granted, there were surely some challenging moments during the course of principal photography, but working off this video and the various interviews that have run over the years, it sounds like it was an overall enjoyable experience. And hey, the sequel even managed to have Lynda Carter involved, so that’s a bonus!
Taking place 66 years after the events of the first Wonder Woman movie, Wonder Woman 1984 follows Diana Prince dealing with the surprising return of Steve Trevor, who perished at the end of World War I, as well as facing off against Barbara Minerva and Maxwell Lord as adversaries. The sequel was originally supposed to have a traditional theatrical run, but as a result of COVID-19 complications, Warner Bros decided to also make the movie available on HBO Max for one month at the same time it played on big screens around the world. The studio has since adopted this release strategy for all its 2021 movies, including fellow DCEU entry The Suicide Squad.
You can buy a digital copy of Wonder Woman 1984 now, while those of you interested in owning a Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD/DVD copy will be able to purchase one starting Tuesday, March 30. If you’re curious about what the DCEU has coming up in the near future, scan through our upcoming DC movies guide.