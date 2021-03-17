Wonder Woman 1984 Gag Reel Features The Classic Theme Song, And Gal Gadot Laughing Her Way Through A Scene

As you can see, Gal Gadot is the epitome of Wonder Woman grace as she swings the lasso at the beginning of this gag reel… that is, until she bops herself on the head with it, and then the original Wonder Woman theme song rightly cuts off. But that’s just the start of Gadot’s amusing antics in this collection of outtakes, from her having trouble getting the lock off a gate that Diana could easily snap off, to the various times she started laughing when doing particular scenes with Chris Pine.