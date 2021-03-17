Green Lantern’s Ryan Reynolds Plans To Watch His DC Dud And Drink A Ton Of Gin, So Let’s Join Him

Ryan Reynolds has been so red-hot successful as the Merc with the Mouth, Deadpool, that people forget he dipped his toe into the superhero pool years before trying on the red mercenary suit. His other super suit was green, and it came with a ring… but it didn’t go as Reynolds had planned. Green Lantern is remembered as a DC Comics misfire, an origin story that was more cheesy than authentic. Reynolds himself pokes fun at Green Lantern every chance that he gets, so you KNOW that tonight’s event should be a really good time.
Ryan Reynolds states that in advance of Zack Snyder’s Justice League arriving on HBO Max, and perhaps as a way to get Green for St. Patrick’s Day, he’s going to watch (for the very first time) the Green Lantern movie he made in 2011. As Reynolds jokes in the Tweet, he’s going to use a good amount of his signature brand Aviation Gin to wash the bad taste out of his mouth during the screening. And in an effort to get fans to join him, Reynolds is giving fans $5 off of a bottle of Aviation Gin if they use the code GINMOVIE at this Drizly Link.
Ryan Reynolds' fans even cooked up a drink that others can make as they strap in for the screening of Martin Campbell’s Green Lantern. Seriously, is this movie that bad?
I don’t remember a single thing about Green Lantern. In my defense, the movie is 10 years old, and I suppose it’s pretty forgettable. What’s most depressing is that in the past 10 years, we have had numerous Batman and Spider-Man movies, but Warner Bros. and DC haven’t even bothered once to try and bring the Green Lantern Corps to the big screen. Any why not? It’s an infinitely explorable story, with sci-fi and comic-book roots that could power numerous adaptations and interpretations. Sure, this one attempt at bringing Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds) to the big screen fumbled. But there are so many other Lanterns who could hold up a DC movie. Where the hell are they?
Most of them will appear in the HBO Max Green Lantern Corps series that has been greenlit by the cable streamer and begins filming in the Spring. Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott are the Lantern members expected to be spotlighted in the series, which treats the Lantern Corps as an intergalactic police force (which they are) that battle enemies using the rings that grant them enormous powers.
Do you know what you won’t see, regardless of the rumors (which Ryan Reynolds himself spread)? Reynolds as Hal Jordan in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. That rumor really made the rounds, with many fans swearing that the Deadpool star would cameo, and rejuvenate his one major movie mistake. Not the case, but expect a drunk-on-gin Reynolds to make plenty of jokes about it as he Tweets along to Green Lantern this evening.