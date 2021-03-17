Green Lantern’s Ryan Reynolds Plans To Watch His DC Dud And Drink A Ton Of Gin, So Let’s Join Him

I don’t remember a single thing about Green Lantern. In my defense, the movie is 10 years old, and I suppose it’s pretty forgettable. What’s most depressing is that in the past 10 years, we have had numerous Batman and Spider-Man movies, but Warner Bros. and DC haven’t even bothered once to try and bring the Green Lantern Corps to the big screen. Any why not? It’s an infinitely explorable story, with sci-fi and comic-book roots that could power numerous adaptations and interpretations. Sure, this one attempt at bringing Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds) to the big screen fumbled. But there are so many other Lanterns who could hold up a DC movie. Where the hell are they?