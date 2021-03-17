When Johnny Depp’s Appeal Will Finally Be Heard In Court

While these legal battles are still pending, and the outcomes far from guaranteed, there’s already been adverse effects for both sides of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard conflict. Depp, of course, was asked to step down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which saw the actor lose the role of Gellert Grindelwald. Meanwhile, those fans that feel Amber Heard is in the wrong have been clamoring for her to be removed as Mera from the future production of Aquaman 2. Two careers seem to hang in the balance, as both the courts of legal ruling and public opinion are both in session, and no one knows where this continuing drama will truly end.