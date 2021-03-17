When Johnny Depp’s Appeal Will Finally Be Heard In Court

After the extensive court battle that saw Johnny Depp lose his libel case in the UK courts, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s lawyers claimed that the actor never received a fair trial. This laid down the groundwork for an appeal in the ruling that saw Depp losing a sizable amount of money when challenging stories The Sun had run about his alleged history of spousal abuse. Well, that appeal looks to be moving forward, as it’s expected to be heard by the Court of Appeal this Thursday.
Lining up with one of the most recent updates we’d heard about the Johnny Depp case, the oral arguments that were previously approved by Lord Justice Underhill will be presented. What hangs in the balance is an appeal that could, according to Yahoo, overturn the decision, and allow Depp and his lawyers to have a new trial conducted to settle the matter once and for all. In the first round of proceedings, The Sun had claimed to have “overwhelming evidence” of Johnny Depp’s alleged misconduct.
That evidence, and the trial that brought it all to light, included some rather interesting and wild stories about the actor’s lifestyle. Texts that pertained to Johnny Depp’s supposed drug abuse, an injury that cost his last Pirates of the Caribbean film several million dollars and the challenge of a cage fight with Elon Musk were all were stories that made the proceedings more interesting. With new evidence supposedly being brought into play in the appeals process, who knows what sort of fresh stories will be revealed.
Of course, that’s only one branch of Johnny Depp’s recent legal problems when it comes to his horrific split with ex-wife Amber Heard. In addition the the UK libel trial, there's also the current trial in the US courts that sees Amber Heard claiming that Johnny Depp waged a defamation campaign against her, which supposedly resulted in the loss of professional opportunities for Heard. Naturally, Team Depp considers these accusations, as well as those that claim him to be a spousal abuser, as nothing short of a hoax.
While these legal battles are still pending, and the outcomes far from guaranteed, there’s already been adverse effects for both sides of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard conflict. Depp, of course, was asked to step down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which saw the actor lose the role of Gellert Grindelwald. Meanwhile, those fans that feel Amber Heard is in the wrong have been clamoring for her to be removed as Mera from the future production of Aquaman 2. Two careers seem to hang in the balance, as both the courts of legal ruling and public opinion are both in session, and no one knows where this continuing drama will truly end.