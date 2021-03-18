Justice League’s Cinematographer Compares Zack Snyder’s Battle Scenes To The Ones He Shot On Game Of Thrones

That's a really good question. A really hard one, too. I don’t think I could actually verbalize exactly what it is. I think it's more of a sort of intuition and something that you’ve learned along the way, having done those other battle scenes. Obviously Justice League is totally different. You can't really compare it with Battle of the Bastards, but still, it is action. And to me, that was one of the things that drew me in the most was shooting action sequences. And this is a different one, with a visual master of action sequences like Zack. So, you know, it was just, I loved every minute. It was just great. Hopefully my experience in doing those other things, sort of gave that little extra touch.