Disney CEO Gets Honest About Black Widow’s Release And Whether It Could Go To Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was put in a strange place last year as a result of global health issues. Multiple blockbusters were delayed, starting with Cate Shortland's Black Widow. Phase Four has opened with WandaVision, but Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited solo flick is expected to be released in May. As we get closer fans are wondering if it might end up on Disney+, and now Disney CEO Bob Chapek has gotten honest about that possibility.