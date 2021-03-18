Justice League’s Debbie Snyder Shares A Beautiful Story Behind The Movie’s American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Easter Egg

Well, I think this journey for us towards Zack Snyder’s Justice League started with the fans and them taking on a cause that obviously is near and dear to us. But I also think that today, with the year we’ve had -- with so many people losing their jobs or losing loved ones, mental health is so important. So we wanted to continue the work to support AFSP. And a lot of the things that we are doing at the release of the film are also fundraising for money for them. But also, I think, to generate awareness. Because I think with mental health, so many times there’s still such a stigma against it. People are afraid to talk about it, they’re embarrassed to talk about it. When we made the decision to come forward about our tragic loss of Autumn, we did so very thoughtfully, but also feeling like out of such a horrible thing we can at least tell our story and tell people that there is help out there, and spread that word that it’s OK to talk about it, and there is support out there. It has been amazing to see this fan community embrace this cause. And even when they were trying to get the movie made all along, they were still raising money and raising awareness for AFSP. So there was this billboard, and there was something else on it, and Zack was like, ‘I think this would be a great place to incorporate it into the movie.’