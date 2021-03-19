Priyanka Chopra Clapped Back When Someone Questioned Her Announcing The Oscar Nominations

A tweet from a journalist shouldn’t have elicited the response from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but it needed to happen. Sometimes, a person must show rather than talk about their accomplishments to doubters. The actress could’ve been nasty in her response, but she decided to remind people of her lengthy acting resume. At this point in her career, Chopra Jonas has put decades worth of work. Posting the video also proved how successful the actress has been in multiple countries compared to other Hollywood stars. While people might not like all of her work, she does deserve respect for maintaining her star power over decades.