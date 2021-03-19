news

Priyanka Chopra Clapped Back When Someone Questioned Her Announcing The Oscar Nominations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announcing the 2021 Oscar nominations

The day of Oscar nominations, per usual, was filled with both excitement and disappointment surrounding the nominess (expected and confusing) and the usual snubs. However, arguably the one bright spot was Hollywood couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announcing the nominations. For the most part, people enjoyed seeing the couple as announcers, but one person called out Chopra Jonas and Jonas for not being worthy of such an honor. Chopra Jonas decided to clap back on social media.

To put things in perspective, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was (and continues to be) a huge star in her native country India. Before the jump to Hollywood, the actress had an illustrious career in Bollywood as one of its key figures. It was the main reason she was able to start a career in the United States. But that appeared to bypass Australian reporter Peter Ford, as he hinted at her lack of creditability on Twitter. Chopra Jonas decided to reply in her unique way. Check out her Twitter video of her lengthy filmography below:

As evident by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ tweet, the actress has both the credentials and the creditability to announce the Oscar nominations. Announcing the Oscars isn’t a barometer of whether a person is a capable actor or not. As Chopra Jonas showed, her filmography stretches over two decades of film and TV appearances under her belt. The journalist was unaware of that factor despite reporting on entertainment. A telling part of this story is that he ended up deleting his tweet.

A tweet from a journalist shouldn’t have elicited the response from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but it needed to happen. Sometimes, a person must show rather than talk about their accomplishments to doubters. The actress could’ve been nasty in her response, but she decided to remind people of her lengthy acting resume. At this point in her career, Chopra Jonas has put decades worth of work. Posting the video also proved how successful the actress has been in multiple countries compared to other Hollywood stars. While people might not like all of her work, she does deserve respect for maintaining her star power over decades.

But the joke may be on him, as Priyanka Chopra Jonas has multiple film and television projects in the works over the next few years. You never know one of those projects could lead to a possible Oscar (or Emmy) nomination. But even if Chopra Jonas never is never nominated, I'd argue she already won 2021. Don't forget, she also released her best-selling memoir Unfinished to rave reviews. The actress is going from strength to strength in her career while trying to enjoy her life as a married woman.

As previously mentioned, the Australian reporter backed off his claims by deleting his post. Whether he saw the error of his ways or not, Priyanka Chopra Jonas proved she can stand up against any questioning her credentials over something as simple as Oscar announcements.

Up Next

The Matrix 4’s Priyanka Chopra Talks Her Character And Filming During COVID
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Zack Snyder's Justice League Review & Oscar Nominations Reaction podcast 2d Zack Snyder's Justice League Review & Oscar Nominations Reaction Sean O'Connell, Gabriel Kovacs
Sound Of Metal's Riz Ahmed Celebrates Oscar Nomination With Touching Post And Behind The Scenes Photos news 2d Sound Of Metal's Riz Ahmed Celebrates Oscar Nomination With Touching Post And Behind The Scenes Photos Dirk Libbey
Leslie Odom Jr. Shows Hamilton Some Love In Response To Dual Oscar Nominations news 3d Leslie Odom Jr. Shows Hamilton Some Love In Response To Dual Oscar Nominations Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Nobody Mar 26, 2021 Nobody Rating TBD
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
The Father Of The Bride Remake Has Cast Its First Star TBD The Father Of The Bride Remake Has Cast Its First Star Rating TBD
How The Mighty Ducks TV Show Is Bringing More OG Movie Actors Back For Disney+ TBD How The Mighty Ducks TV Show Is Bringing More OG Movie Actors Back For Disney+ Rating TBD
How Daniel Craig Will Reprise His 007 Role (Hint: It's Not In Another Movie) TBD How Daniel Craig Will Reprise His 007 Role (Hint: It's Not In Another Movie) Rating TBD
Why Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Probably Won't Be The Next Kourtney And Scott After Divorce, According To KUWTK TBD Why Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Probably Won't Be The Next Kourtney And Scott After Divorce, According To KUWTK Rating TBD
Holy Netflix, Total Streaming Service Subscriptions Just Surpassed A Huge Global Milestone TBD Holy Netflix, Total Streaming Service Subscriptions Just Surpassed A Huge Global Milestone Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information