Harry Potter Actor Ralph Fiennes Shares Thoughts Following J.K. Rowling Backlash

The Harry Potter franchise has enthralled audiences for decades thanks to the novels, movies, theme park attractions, and stage plays. All of this came thanks to the mind of author J.K. Rowling, who is constantly expanding the Wizarding World. Unfortunately the acclaimed writer has been the subject of some controversy, thanks to various comments she's made which were widely deemed transphobic. And now Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes has broken his silence on the subject.
J.K. Rowling has been at the center of online backlash for years now, thanks to comments about transgender women that were considered transphobic by many. This led to many members of the Wizarding World speaking out in support of the trans community, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Eddie Redmayne. Ralph Fiennes was recently asked about the controversy, offering his two cents by saying:
I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her. I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing.
Well, there you have it. While Ralph Fiennes didn't speak to the the actual comments about transgender folks, it seems that he's not a fan of the ongoing drama. Mostly because of just how much hate has been heading J.K. Rowling's way as the situation continues to make headlines.
Ralph Fiennes' comments to The Telegraph (Via THR) stand in stark juxtaposition to what most of the Harry Potter cast has said about J.K. Rowling's controversy. While none of the actors have attacked the author in a personal way, they've made their support for the transgender community abundantly clear. But how that's not necessarily how folks are reacting online.
The backlash against J.K. Rowling began back in 2019, when the author tweeted in support of a woman who was fired for posting transphobic comments. Since then she's written controversial essays on gender and sex, which landed her in more hot water. This was also followed by the release of her novel Troubled Blood, which features a murderous man who dresses in women's clothing. And with each new event, outcry against the author has gotten louder. And according to Ralph Fiennes, said backlash has been disturbing to watch.
Despite the ongoing situation, J.K. Rowling is still hard at work continuing to expand the Wizarding World. Production is currently underway for Fantastic Beasts 3, which Rowling herself is writing. That movie recently suffered another controversy, when Johnny Depp was asked to step down from the role of Grindelwald as a result of his recent loss in court.
