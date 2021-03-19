Harry Potter Actor Ralph Fiennes Shares Thoughts Following J.K. Rowling Backlash

Despite the ongoing situation, J.K. Rowling is still hard at work continuing to expand the Wizarding World. Production is currently underway for Fantastic Beasts 3, which Rowling herself is writing. That movie recently suffered another controversy, when Johnny Depp was asked to step down from the role of Grindelwald as a result of his recent loss in court.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 15th, 2022.