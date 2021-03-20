Why Deathstroke’s Solo Movie Absolutely Needs To Happen After Those Zack Snyder’s Justice League Scenes

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: spoilers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet and would like to remain unspoiled, use the Speed Force and flash back to the moment before you open this story. And don’t forget to come back once you’re caught up.

One of the greatest tease campaigns in the DCEU is the many times that the world has been promised to see Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke in a greater capacity, only for those claims to be dashed into the wind. The ever-evolving game plan that’s seen Warner Bros changing course numerous times in their efforts to give the people what they want has left this deadly assassin without a target to take on. Well, after seeing how Zack Snyder’s Justice League enhanced his character, that’s a mistake that should be corrected as soon as meta-humanly possible. Allow me to explain why a Deathstroke movie needs to happen now more than ever.