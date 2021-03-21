Godzilla Vs. Kong Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying

Legends are about to collide in the fourth film of the MonsterVerse! Godzilla vs. Kong features the Titans clashing in a battle for the ages. Directed by Adam Wingard, the new blockbuster stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. In the years following the events featured in Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.
We learned in a recently released video why these two monsters are fighting. Now we just need to see this epic fight go down! Godzilla Vs. Kong won't be released in the U.S. until March 31 (in theaters and on HBO Max), but some critics and people in the industry have already seen the film, and are sharing their thoughts on social media.
Adam Holmes saw Godzilla vs. Kong for the home team and considers it "solid." Though he admits that the movie could have used more time to explore the mythology of the Titans, he thinks that fans won't be disappointed by their epic fight for the ages. Holmes said:
CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg also saw the film, and though he doesn’t consider it "mind-blowing," per se, he still enjoyed it! He commends the impressive battles and design work and said:
Our own Mike Reyes also saw the monster flick and will even watch it again in a theater when it releases. Reyes considers Godzilla Vs. Kong "pure high flying adventure," and commends director Adam Wingard for the epic style and color of this blockbuster. Reyes wrote,
Beyond The Trailer creator Grace Randolph praised the digital effects and the "intricate" world-building, but would have liked to see even more scenes of the Titans and less of the humans of the film. Randolph said:
Collider's Perri Nemiroff also praised the epic battles between Godzilla and Kong and commends Wingard for those impressive fights. But Nemiroff notes that the film didn't quite nail the perfect balance of incorporating human characters, though she thought those ensemble characters were "top-notch." She said:
Uproxx's Mike Ryan enjoyed Godzilla vs. Kong much more than Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He notes that the new movie is actually coherent, and that it is much easier to actually see what's going on – which he said was not the case with the prior Godzilla flick. Ryan said:
Well, it would seem that viewers will not be disappointed with the clash between Godzilla and Kong. Though there is some criticism about the balance between the two monsters and the humans, it would seem that Godzilla vs. Kong will feature some epic battles.
The monster film will release in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. While we wait for audiences to view the film, you can plan your next trip to the theater (or to your own TV and streaming services) with our 2021 movie release guide.