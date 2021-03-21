Godzilla Vs. Kong Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying

Legends are about to collide in the fourth film of the MonsterVerse! Godzilla vs. Kong features the Titans clashing in a battle for the ages. Directed by Adam Wingard, the new blockbuster stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. In the years following the events featured in Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

We learned in a recently released video why these two monsters are fighting. Now we just need to see this epic fight go down! Godzilla Vs. Kong won't be released in the U.S. until March 31 (in theaters and on HBO Max), but some critics and people in the industry have already seen the film, and are sharing their thoughts on social media.