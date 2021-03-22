news

Joker And Robin Would Have Had A ‘Good Fight’ In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Sequel And Now We Want It

Jared Leto as The Joker in Justice League
Now that fans finally have seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the conversation immediately shifts to what could have come next. That’s not fair to both Justice League, and to director Zack Snyder. The man fought so very hard to get this version of his superhero team-up blockbuster in front of audiences, and Release the Snyder Cut warriors have to realize that THIS movie is the victory for which they fought for three years. Even if they never Restore the SnyderVerse, and this is the last movie that we get to see from Zack Snyder in the DC realm, that has to be enough.

It doesn’t help, though, that Zack Snyder’s Justice League ends on several cliffhangers. Or that Justice League takes two detours into the Knightmare future that Snyder has been teasing. OR that in various interviews, Snyder willing shares more details about cool things that he had planned for his Justice League sequels (which may or may not happen). Snyder is a guest on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast, and he opened up about the sequence that he envisioned, which is how The Joker (Jared Leto) kills the Robin that would have been in Snyder’s world. Snyder told us that he knows exactly how it would have happened, and even paints a picture on how it would have been presented, explaining to ReelBlend:

Certainly within the construct of the movie that we’ve never made, there was a scene where there's this Last Supper before they go and try and heist the Mother Box. Because that's the piece they need to jump Flash back (through time). Everyone kind of -- there’s a confessional, because they all think they're going to die. And so everyone sorta tells a small story, and Joker tells the story of killing Robin. And so that would be fun to sort of get to see the buildup and the whole ‘why’ of it and everything. … I do know how (Joker) did it. I will say there was a good fight. Robin doesn't die -- he goes down swinging, let's say it that way.

The specter of Robin’s death has haunted Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) ever since Zack Snyder brought the hero into the fold in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Snyder’s take on the Dark Knight is that he’s a grizzled, veteran Batman who has seen some atrocities, and the fact that there was a Robin suit on display in the Batcave, with Joker’s laughter scrawled across the chest, constantly reminds Bruce of his greatest failure… leading to the death of his ward.

Batman and the Robin suit

Zack Snyder teasing that The Joker would have told the story of the Death of Robin, and that it would have been a “good fight,” has us breaking our own rule about now demanding a continuation of this story. Snyder is making it hard, promising really cool shit in sequels that might not ever happen. I really want to know who he would have cast as Robin in the flashback, because Snyder has a brilliant eye for casting on these integral DC characters, and you know his Robin would have been badass.

Make sure you listed to our entire conversation with Zack Snyder on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast:

