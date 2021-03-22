Joker And Robin Would Have Had A ‘Good Fight’ In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Sequel And Now We Want It

Certainly within the construct of the movie that we’ve never made, there was a scene where there's this Last Supper before they go and try and heist the Mother Box. Because that's the piece they need to jump Flash back (through time). Everyone kind of -- there’s a confessional, because they all think they're going to die. And so everyone sorta tells a small story, and Joker tells the story of killing Robin. And so that would be fun to sort of get to see the buildup and the whole ‘why’ of it and everything. … I do know how (Joker) did it. I will say there was a good fight. Robin doesn't die -- he goes down swinging, let's say it that way.