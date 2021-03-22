news

The Cool Way Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America Was Inspired By Arnold Schwarzenegger

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in Coming 2 America

Coming 2 America is a sequel that was a long time coming. The original film was released in 1988, making it more than 30 years in between the two installments. While this wasn't the only recent sequel to come out decades after the original, it was perhaps one of the more surprising. While the movie is one of Eddie Murphy's most popular in his career, the further away from it we got, the less likely a sequel ever seemed to be. However, the actor has revealed that the thing that finally happened that made it possible for Coming 2 America to become a reality is that he saw an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.

The Coming 2 America star recently explained to Yahoo that he a few years ago he was watching one of the more recent Terminator movies when he realized how they could make Coming 2 America. He saw the CGI work that had been done to de-age Arnold, and realized that if that could be done on a large scale for a science fiction blockbuster, it could also be done on a much smaller scale for what a Coming to America sequel would require. Murphy explains,

You know what happened, I was watching, one of those Terminator movies with Schwarzenegger. and they used the special effect where they made him really young. I was like, ‘If they did that, we could do a scene where we’re young’ … and that was the piece that made it all sort of fall into place.

In the scene in Coming 2 America, we get a flashback to a scene from the first movie, with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall's characters in a bar meeting women. However, thanks to the CGI de-aging, we're given a moment in that sequence that's been added, where Murphy's Price Akeem meets a character played by Leslie Jones. He ends up having a one night stand with her, while high, and so he mostly doesn't remember the encounter.

Eddie Murphy was likely watching 2016's Terminator: Genisys, which acted as a reboot of sorts of the original film. And thus, Arnold needs to appear as both his older self as well as his younger, "original" Terminator. The same tech was also used in the opening sequence of Terminator: Dark Fate. The CGI work has come a long way and while it certainly isn't perfect, it's usually good enough that audiences can suspend disbelief. Especially in a movie like Coming 2 America, where the tech is only used briefly.

And it certainly is useful tech here. While Coming 2 America, like its predecessor, uses a lot of make up effects, it would have been near impossible to make these actors actually look just as they did back in the late 1980s. The CGI helps the movie works in a way it otherwise would not.

Up Next

Eddie Murphy Wanted A Famous Old Character To Cameo In Coming 2 America But It Was 'Too Expensive'
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Is Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 Still Happening? Here’s What He Said news 1d Is Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 Still Happening? Here’s What He Said Erik Swann
Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds After He’s Named The Celebrity Most Likely To Fend Off An Alien Attack news 2d Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds After He’s Named The Celebrity Most Likely To Fend Off An Alien Attack Erik Swann
Why Coming 2 America’s Arsenio Hall Was Initially Hesitant To Play Multiple Characters In The First Film news 2d Why Coming 2 America’s Arsenio Hall Was Initially Hesitant To Play Multiple Characters In The First Film Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Judas And The Black Messiah Feb 12, 2021 Judas And The Black Messiah 8
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 17, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
The Big Bang Theory Creator Chuck Lorre's New CBS Show Is Already Facing Backlash Before Its Premiere TBD The Big Bang Theory Creator Chuck Lorre's New CBS Show Is Already Facing Backlash Before Its Premiere Rating TBD
Enter To Win CinemaBlend's DeLorean Time Machine Doc Brown's Owners' Workshop Manual Giveaway TBD Enter To Win CinemaBlend's DeLorean Time Machine Doc Brown's Owners' Workshop Manual Giveaway Rating TBD
Upcoming Adam Driver Movies: What's Ahead For The Star Wars Actor TBD Upcoming Adam Driver Movies: What's Ahead For The Star Wars Actor Rating TBD
Tom Cruise Reacts To Top Gun: Maverick's Lego Trailer TBD Tom Cruise Reacts To Top Gun: Maverick's Lego Trailer Rating TBD
Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye TV Show Apparently Already Has A Disney+ Spinoff In The Works TBD Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye TV Show Apparently Already Has A Disney+ Spinoff In The Works Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information