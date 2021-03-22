The Cool Way Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America Was Inspired By Arnold Schwarzenegger

Coming 2 America is a sequel that was a long time coming. The original film was released in 1988, making it more than 30 years in between the two installments. While this wasn't the only recent sequel to come out decades after the original, it was perhaps one of the more surprising. While the movie is one of Eddie Murphy's most popular in his career, the further away from it we got, the less likely a sequel ever seemed to be. However, the actor has revealed that the thing that finally happened that made it possible for Coming 2 America to become a reality is that he saw an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.