Promising Young Woman Director Has Landed Her Next Project And It's A DC Fan-Favorite

Debuting in 1964’s Hawkman #4, Zatanna Zatara is the daughter of John Zatara, who first popped up in 1938’s Action Comics #1, the same issue that introduced Superman to the world. Like her father, Zatanna is a stage magician who practices actual magic, with her spells traditionally being cast by saying the words in her incantations backwards. She is often considered to be one of the DC universe’s most powerful magic users alongside folks like John Constantine (with whom she’s been romantically involved) and Doctor Fate. Zatanna has also served on the Justice League at various periods, although over the last decade, she’s been primarily affiliated with the Justice League Dark.