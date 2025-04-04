I Can't Wait For Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, But Comic Genius Tom King Has A New Adaptation In The Works That I'm Even More Excited About

In my mind, the biggest advantage that James Gunn’s DCU has right now over just about any other pop culture franchise is the storytelling prowess of award-winning comic book scribe Tom King. He wrote the source material for Milly Alcock’s upcoming feature Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and is one-third of the core creative team behind HBO’s Lanterns series. But I may actually be more excited about his newest comic adaptation than anything DC-related.

One of the most twisted, unpredictable, and deadly romantic tales within any medium, the comic book Love Everlasting is the creation of King and A+ artist Elsa Charretier, and is something of a throwback love letter to golden age serializations. It’s currently only in the middle of its Image Comics run, with 15 issues currently published, but Sony Pictures execs didn’t wait until all was said and done to swoop in and acquire the series for a live-action feature adaptation. And there’s already a stellar pair of talents behind the scenes.

What Is Love Everlasting About?

At its core, Love Everlasting is a Groundhog Day-esque satire of classic romance stories and tropes, with central protagonist Joan Peterson starting off each issue with an emotional appeal to find her true love. Only each seemingly successful attempt to woo a suitor takes an unexpected and often violent turn, forcing Joan to begin her quest anew, even if she isn’t always fully aware of what came before.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

The story taps into the full spectrum of genres and tones, from legitimate epic romances to dust-covered westerns to paranoid thrillers to slasher horrors. Each issue also plays up old-school comic book narration tics, which are such an essential part of the narrative that I’m already very interested to learn how that element will be handled for a movie version.

Room's Lenny Abrahamson Is On Board To Direct

To tell a complicated story, one sometimes is best suited to find a talent that has proven themselves already capable of such things. In that vein, Deadline is reporting that Lenny Abrahamson, the Oscar-nominated director of 2015's wildly emotional Room, has been tapped to bring Joan Peterson's wide-reaching love story to life.

This would mark Abrahamson's first feature since 2018's acclaimed drama The Little Stranger, based on the novel by Sarah Waters. Not that he's just been resting on his laurels. In recent years, he's been more on the TV side, directing episodes of Hulu's Normal People (which he earned an Emmy nom for) and Conversations with Friends, which is also a Hulu original.

He's got a knack for bringing others' stories to a new medium, and in ways that aren't the most straightforward or predictable. So he's a great choice to give Love Everlasting some big-screen adoration.

X-Men And Kingsman Screenwriter Jane Goldman Is Writing Love Everlasting

When it comes to multi-genre storytelling, writer Jane Goldman has quite a bit of experience, but especially when it comes to adaptations. She's written or co-written scripts for comic movies Kick-Ass, The Kingsman and X-Men: First Class, as well as for adaptations of Susan Hill's The Woman in Black, Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca, Peter Ackroyd's The Limehouse Golum. She was also the scribe who penned the pilot for Naomi Watts' shelved Game of Thrones spinoff.

Goldman also wrote the script for a potential future Edgar Wright project, the crime thriller The Chain, which would be a great follow-up for his upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man, as well as for Sydney Sweeney's long-gestating Barbarella reboot. But here's hoping before that happens, we can look forward to a fantastic iteration of Tom King and Elsa Charretier's popular comic series.