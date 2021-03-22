Tom Cruise Reacts To Top Gun: Maverick's Lego Trailer

We've been without big movies for so long that at this point it's difficult to remember what a traditional year was like. There was a cycle to these things. Once a new movie was officially announced we knew when we'd see casting announcements and when we'd see posters and trailers. There was almost always something new coming to promote whatever movie you were most excited about. Unfortunately, now we're in a place where movie trailers have been released for movies that have been delayed, so we get long periods of time without all that news we love to see. But there is an upside to the delay, and Tom Cruise for one seems to be impressed by a LEGO recreation of Top Gun: Maverick's trailer.