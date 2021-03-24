How Kristen Stewart Prepared To Play Princess Diana In Spencer

When it came out that Kristen Stewart would be playing the iconic Princess Diana in a biopic, people really weren’t too sure what to make of the Twilight star taking on the role and doing it justice. The actress has an edgy persona about her that causes a lot of moviegoers to associate her with certain roles, and the late Princess of Wales wouldn't naturally be one of them. But once we saw how Stewart looked in the upcoming biopic Spencer, tides were shifted as Stewart has the soft beauty people remember of the well-loved Princess Diana. It’s even more promising to hear how reflective Stewart has been in taking on the role.