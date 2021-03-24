Chris Evans Showed Off His Chest Tattoos, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Actor Chris Evans has had a long, successful career most notably his triumphant tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During his time as Captain America Evans won the hearts of many, while also going viral for having America's ass. Evans recently did some press, and showed a glimpse at his chest tattoos. And the fans have collectively went wild over it.
Since Steve Rogers wasn't shown with tattoos, it might surprise some fans that Chris Evans is rocking ink. But that he is, and this recently came to the public's attention when a small bit of his chest tattoos were visible on camera. Folks immediately took to social media as a result, posting hilarious responses like:
With Captain America now in the rear view for Chris Evans, the Knives Out actor can continue carving out an identity separate from his time in the MCU. That includes showing off his ink, and setting the Twittersphere ablaze as a result. You know, hot hero stuff.
Marvel fans can re-watch Chris Evans' time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Of course, this is far from the only tweet to make it online following Chris Evans' tattoo reveal. In fact, some users took the time to remind the public on social media that we've actually gotten the full view of Evans' ink in past posts. One resurfaced as a result, showing off a significant amount of ink on the 39 year-old actor/activist.
While Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye was able to rock some tattoos in Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers didn't get the same treatment. As a result, any glimpses of shirtless Captain America from the Infinity Saga likely occurred through a mixture of visual effects and body makeup. The illusion worked out perfectly, which is why so many fans are freaking out about Chris Evans' tats.
Chris Evans has been a sex symbol since back in his Not Another Teen Movie days, and that's certainly not slowed down as he's gotten older and even more ripped. Add in some cool tattoos, and there's plenty of folks smitten with Evans online. One particularly funny reaction to his ink can be seen below.
The above meme of Big Bird breaking down a door is massively popular, and has been used countless times over the years. But that doesn't make it any less funny, especially when related to the thirst currently going around the internet over Chris Evans. And while some fans might be surprised that Evans has so much ink, he's clearly been putting the time and money into his tattoos for years.
With his time as Captain America at a close after Avengers: Endgame, it should be interesting to see how Chris Evans' career progresses in the coming years. Following his acclaimed performance in Knives Out, Evans signed on for some thrilling projects. He's currently re-teaming with The Russo Brothers for The Gray Man, and it was announced that he'll be voicing Buzz Lightyear in his prequel movie Lightyear.
Hopefully one of Chris Evans' future movies allows him the chance to rock his sweet tattoos on the big screen. If/when that happens, it's sure to get another viral response from the fandom. In the meantime, we'll have these hilarious twitter responded to his ink.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.