Chris Evans Showed Off His Chest Tattoos, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Actor Chris Evans has had a long, successful career most notably his triumphant tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During his time as Captain America Evans won the hearts of many, while also going viral for having America's ass. Evans recently did some press, and showed a glimpse at his chest tattoos. And the fans have collectively went wild over it.