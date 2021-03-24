news

Chris Evans Showed Off His Chest Tattoos, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Chris Evans shirtless in Captain America: The First Avenger

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Actor Chris Evans has had a long, successful career most notably his triumphant tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During his time as Captain America Evans won the hearts of many, while also going viral for having America's ass. Evans recently did some press, and showed a glimpse at his chest tattoos. And the fans have collectively went wild over it.

Since Steve Rogers wasn't shown with tattoos, it might surprise some fans that Chris Evans is rocking ink. But that he is, and this recently came to the public's attention when a small bit of his chest tattoos were visible on camera. Folks immediately took to social media as a result, posting hilarious responses like:

With Captain America now in the rear view for Chris Evans, the Knives Out actor can continue carving out an identity separate from his time in the MCU. That includes showing off his ink, and setting the Twittersphere ablaze as a result. You know, hot hero stuff.

Marvel fans can re-watch Chris Evans' time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Of course, this is far from the only tweet to make it online following Chris Evans' tattoo reveal. In fact, some users took the time to remind the public on social media that we've actually gotten the full view of Evans' ink in past posts. One resurfaced as a result, showing off a significant amount of ink on the 39 year-old actor/activist.

While Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye was able to rock some tattoos in Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers didn't get the same treatment. As a result, any glimpses of shirtless Captain America from the Infinity Saga likely occurred through a mixture of visual effects and body makeup. The illusion worked out perfectly, which is why so many fans are freaking out about Chris Evans' tats.

Chris Evans has been a sex symbol since back in his Not Another Teen Movie days, and that's certainly not slowed down as he's gotten older and even more ripped. Add in some cool tattoos, and there's plenty of folks smitten with Evans online. One particularly funny reaction to his ink can be seen below.

The above meme of Big Bird breaking down a door is massively popular, and has been used countless times over the years. But that doesn't make it any less funny, especially when related to the thirst currently going around the internet over Chris Evans. And while some fans might be surprised that Evans has so much ink, he's clearly been putting the time and money into his tattoos for years.

With his time as Captain America at a close after Avengers: Endgame, it should be interesting to see how Chris Evans' career progresses in the coming years. Following his acclaimed performance in Knives Out, Evans signed on for some thrilling projects. He's currently re-teaming with The Russo Brothers for The Gray Man, and it was announced that he'll be voicing Buzz Lightyear in his prequel movie Lightyear.

Hopefully one of Chris Evans' future movies allows him the chance to rock his sweet tattoos on the big screen. If/when that happens, it's sure to get another viral response from the fandom. In the meantime, we'll have these hilarious twitter responded to his ink.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Marvel's Kat Dennings Responds About The Handling Of Chris Evans' Viral Nude Photo Leak
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore Has A Message For The Fans Thinking About Skipping This Week's Episode television 4h S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore Has A Message For The Fans Thinking About Skipping This Week's Episode Jessica Rawden
Jeopardy Released A Video Hyping Dr. Oz As Guest Host, And Fans Were Not Happy About It news 1d Jeopardy Released A Video Hyping Dr. Oz As Guest Host, And Fans Were Not Happy About It Braden Roberts
Kylie Jenner Defends Herself After Fans Go Off About Brain Surgery Donation For Makeup Artist television 1d Kylie Jenner Defends Herself After Fans Go Off About Brain Surgery Donation For Makeup Artist Jessica Rawden

Trending Movies

Willy's Wonderland Feb 12, 2021 Willy's Wonderland Rating TBD
Lost Girls And Love Hotels Sep 18, 2020 Lost Girls And Love Hotels 2
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Reacts To Marvel Video Claiming To Know What Groot Is Saying TBD Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Reacts To Marvel Video Claiming To Know What Groot Is Saying Rating TBD
Why William Shatner Doesn't Ever Actually Watch Star Trek TBD Why William Shatner Doesn't Ever Actually Watch Star Trek Rating TBD
Why It's Time To Give The Walking Dead Another Chance TBD Why It's Time To Give The Walking Dead Another Chance Rating TBD
All The Proof You Need To Confirm You've Probably Been Pronouncing Khloe Kardashian's Name Wrong TBD All The Proof You Need To Confirm You've Probably Been Pronouncing Khloe Kardashian's Name Wrong Rating TBD
'Tell Him Walt Sent You' Disney Legend Jim Cora Dies At 83 TBD 'Tell Him Walt Sent You' Disney Legend Jim Cora Dies At 83 Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information