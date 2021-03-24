Black Widow's New Release Date Actually Marks Another MCU Milestone

If WandaVision’s overall performance and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s debut episode are any indication, not to mention how popular Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is, the Loki series will surely be another huge success for Marvel Studios and Disney+. However, with Black Widow now opening approximately halfway through Loki’s run, I can’t help wondering if some proverbial cannibalizing is in store. If so many people decide to watch Black Widow on Disney+, does that mean that Loki’s fifth episode won’t perform as well as its predecessors likely will? Or has the MCU gotten to the point where there can be some friendly competition between two projects on the same day, with both experiencing great success in the long run? Maybe I’m just worrying over nothing.