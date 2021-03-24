Hugh Jackman Shared A Throwback Pic Of His Pup For National Puppy Day That's Obviously Adorable

Moviegoers have known Hugh Jackman as many things over the years. He’s been an adamantium-clawed mutant, a monster hunter and even the founder of a circus. But in his spare time, he’s also the father to two dogs, and he appears to love spending time with them. Just yesterday, many celebrated National Puppy Day, during which people showed love to their favorite canines via the web. Jackman couldn’t help but join in by sharing a photo of him and one of his pups and, as you would expect, it was nothing short of adorable.