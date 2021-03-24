Hugh Jackman Shared A Throwback Pic Of His Pup For National Puppy Day That's Obviously Adorable

Moviegoers have known Hugh Jackman as many things over the years. He’s been an adamantium-clawed mutant, a monster hunter and even the founder of a circus. But in his spare time, he’s also the father to two dogs, and he appears to love spending time with them. Just yesterday, many celebrated National Puppy Day, during which people showed love to their favorite canines via the web. Jackman couldn’t help but join in by sharing a photo of him and one of his pups and, as you would expect, it was nothing short of adorable.
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness own two dogs, french bulldog Dali and terrier/poodle mix Allegra. For National Puppy Day, Jackman celebrated Allegra with a photo from the day she joined the family. Check out Jackman’s incredibly adorable Instagram post down below:
I honestly don’t know how anyone’s heart wouldn’t melt after seeing this snapshot, as it shows that Hugh Jackman has been infatuated with the pup since the beginning. Little Allegra was definitely a cute puppy and remains an adorable and furry friend today.
Hugh Jackman actually posts about both Allegra and Dali quite frequently on social media. The actor just can’t seem to get enough of his dogs, and he’s well aware that the public can’t either. He has various photos of the two dogs in various situations, including one in which Allegra actually resembles his most famous character.
Of course, Hugh Jackman is far from the only celebrity who enjoys showing love to his pets over social media. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson occasionally posts about his own dog, and the star loves his pooch so much that he even gave him a role in Hobbs and Shaw. Needless to say, dogs can have a powerful effect on people, so much so that Channing Tatum actually got a dog while filming a movie… which coincidentally, is also called Dog.
But most would agree that the funnest celebrity/dog relationship has to be the one between Hugh Jackman’s fellow Marvel star, Chris Evans, and his pup, Dodger. Evans, who named the dog after the Oliver and Company character, is absolutely obsessed with his canine companion -- and we don’t blame him. Not only is he cute, but he’s also proven to be incredibly hilarious. As in any doggy relationship, there are rough patches, but the two get along perfectly. And the relationship definitely brings fans plenty of joy.
The doggie love is real across social media, Hugh Jackman and his fellow celebrities show it in the best possible way. It’s safe to assume that this probably won’t be the last time he posts about his two pets and, in the times we’re living in, this kind of content is exactly what we need right now.