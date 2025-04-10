Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Met Up With Demi Moore's Pup, And It Was The Meet-Cute I Didn't Know I Needed This Month

News
By published

Absolutely adorable.

Side by side of Glen Powell in Twisters and Demi Moore in The Substance.
(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Mubi)

The internet is no stranger to regularly seeing celebs with their dogs in many adorable and sweet ways. However, when two A-listers like Demi Moore and Glen Powell get their furry friends together for a meet-cute, it’s all the more precious. So, yeah, learning the details of Powell’s terrier poodle mix Brisket and Moore’s micro chihuahua Pilaf meeting was the surprise highlight of April.

Both Glen Powell and Demi Moore (and their dogs) have been out and about lately. Moore has just come off a massive award show run with The Substance. Meanwhile, Powell is ramping up for a busy run on the 2025 movie schedule - thanks to a remake of the Running Man and the film Huntington - and the 2025 TV schedule with Chad Powers. He's also promoting his new brand, Smash Kitchen, and during a conversation with People about that, he was asked about his dog meeting Moore's pup. He responded by saying:

Demi was out here in London, and we went to go meet up with Demi and Pilaf.

Demi Moore holding her dog Pilaf at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 40th annual ceremony in Santa Monica, California, February 22, 2025.

(Image credit: Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Top Gun: Maverick actor didn't specify when this meeting happened. However, Running Man was filmed in London, and Moore was there during awards season for the BAFTAs. So, I'd assume the meet-cute happened earlier this year.

Powell elaborated on the much-anticipated and planned canine catch-up, noting that it’s the primary thing he's chatted about with Moore. And, as mentioned, all went well, with a sweet photo op included:

And I got to say that was... All Demi ever texts me about is the Pilaf and Brisket meeting. So it was one for the books. We had a very cute photo shoot.

Glen Powell holding his his dog Brisket at the Twisters premiere at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles, July 11, 2024.

(Image credit: Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

While there are no public photos of Pilaf and Brisket meeting, the introductions and all that followed are so wholesome. It’s great that the looked-forward-to moment finally arrived for all four beings involved. Between various red carpet events and their projects, plus the celebration of Bruce Willis's birthday and Moore getting cheated at the Oscars–I’m glad they were able to have some fun with Pilaf and Brisket.

I can see the two adopted furpals having a ball with the two stars in full montage-style effect. Somehow, it all feels like it could be made into a Hallmark movie that people would love to see (or at least I would). I'm sure the internet would love it, too, considering the many viral moments both Pilaf and Brisket have had over the last year.

Personally, now that I know the Pilaf Moore and Brisket Powell meet-cute went down, it’ll continue to make the rest of my day. Now, it's time to cross our fingers and hope that the image from this day becomes available to the public at some point because I need to see it.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Critics Have Seen Drop, And They’re In Agreement On The ‘Bonkers’ Blumhouse Thriller

While Harry Potter Fan Fiction Isn't Tom Felton And Emma Watson's 'Cup Of Tea,' The Draco Actor Did Explain Why It's 'Amazing'

The WrestleMania 41 Build Has Me Underwhelmed, But There Are A Few Reasons I'm Not Sounding The Alarm... Yet
See more latest
Most Popular
Meghann Fahy as Violet in Drop.
Critics Have Seen Drop, And They’re In Agreement On The ‘Bonkers’ Blumhouse Thriller
Chadwick Boseman&#039;s T&#039;Challa sitting in Wakandan throne room in Black Panther
Black Panther Director Recalls Marvel Execs ‘Freaking Out’ Over Chadwick Boseman’s Accent For T’Challa
Emma Watson and Tom Felton in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
While Harry Potter Fan Fiction Isn't Tom Felton And Emma Watson's 'Cup Of Tea,' The Draco Actor Did Explain Why It's 'Amazing'
Nicholas Hoult&#039;s Lex Luthor wearing a tuxedo and holding a large revolver
James Gunn’s Reasons For Hiring Nicholas Hoult To Play Lex Luthor Are Still Cracking Me Up
&quot;Bete Noire&quot; from Black Mirror Season 7.
Critics Have Watched Black Mirror Season 7, And They Have Strong Feelings About The Most ‘Transcendent’ Episode
From left to right: Travis Kelce smiling and wearing a USA hat on New Heights and Taylor Swift singing while raising her right hand during the Eras Tour Fearless set.
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Sent A Thoughtful Gift After Kylie Had Her Fourth Baby, And It's Opened The Door For Questions About What's Next For The Power Couple
Machine Gun Kelly is Gwen Stefani&#039;s Playoff Advisor on The Voice Season 26 on November 19, 2024.
Machine Gun Kelly Announced The ‘New Addition’ To His Family (And He Was Not Talking About His Baby With Megan Fox)
The Na&#039;vi in Avatar 2
'That's Not About Laying Off Half The Staff.' James Cameron Explains Why He Pivoted On A.I. And Why He Thinks It’s Important For Making Blockbuster Movies
survivor&#039;s jeff probst
Survivor Fans Aren’t Happy About Season 48’s Most Fascinating Player Not Making The Jury, And I Have Some Thoughts About It Too
Mickey Rourke whispers into JoJo Siwa&#039;s ear on Celebrity Big Brother UK
Mickey Rourke Was Formally Warned By Celebrity Big Brother UK After Homophobic Remarks About JoJo Siwa