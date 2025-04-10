Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Met Up With Demi Moore's Pup, And It Was The Meet-Cute I Didn't Know I Needed This Month

The internet is no stranger to regularly seeing celebs with their dogs in many adorable and sweet ways. However, when two A-listers like Demi Moore and Glen Powell get their furry friends together for a meet-cute, it’s all the more precious. So, yeah, learning the details of Powell’s terrier poodle mix Brisket and Moore’s micro chihuahua Pilaf meeting was the surprise highlight of April.

Both Glen Powell and Demi Moore (and their dogs) have been out and about lately. Moore has just come off a massive award show run with The Substance. Meanwhile, Powell is ramping up for a busy run on the 2025 movie schedule - thanks to a remake of the Running Man and the film Huntington - and the 2025 TV schedule with Chad Powers. He's also promoting his new brand, Smash Kitchen, and during a conversation with People about that, he was asked about his dog meeting Moore's pup. He responded by saying:

Demi was out here in London, and we went to go meet up with Demi and Pilaf.

(Image credit: Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Top Gun: Maverick actor didn't specify when this meeting happened. However, Running Man was filmed in London, and Moore was there during awards season for the BAFTAs. So, I'd assume the meet-cute happened earlier this year.

Powell elaborated on the much-anticipated and planned canine catch-up, noting that it’s the primary thing he's chatted about with Moore. And, as mentioned, all went well, with a sweet photo op included:

And I got to say that was... All Demi ever texts me about is the Pilaf and Brisket meeting. So it was one for the books. We had a very cute photo shoot.

(Image credit: Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

While there are no public photos of Pilaf and Brisket meeting, the introductions and all that followed are so wholesome. It’s great that the looked-forward-to moment finally arrived for all four beings involved. Between various red carpet events and their projects, plus the celebration of Bruce Willis's birthday and Moore getting cheated at the Oscars –I’m glad they were able to have some fun with Pilaf and Brisket.

I can see the two adopted furpals having a ball with the two stars in full montage-style effect. Somehow, it all feels like it could be made into a Hallmark movie that people would love to see (or at least I would). I'm sure the internet would love it, too, considering the many viral moments both Pilaf and Brisket have had over the last year.

Personally, now that I know the Pilaf Moore and Brisket Powell meet-cute went down, it’ll continue to make the rest of my day. Now, it's time to cross our fingers and hope that the image from this day becomes available to the public at some point because I need to see it.