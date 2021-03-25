Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Joining Black Adam

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's an exciting time for the the DC Extended Universe. Aside from the recent release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, a number of highly anticipated projects are currently on their way. This includes Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited Black Adam movie, which is gearing up to finally begin production. There's some familiar names rounding out the movie's cast, and it was recently revealed that James Bond icon Pierce Brosnan would be playing JSA hero Doctor Fate. Now Johnson has taken the time to react to this thrilling news.
Dwayne Johnson has been wanting to get Black Adam in theaters for years, and the project is finally coming together for the DC Extended Universe. The villainous title character is expected to face off with a number of heroes in the film, including Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone, and now Doctor Fate. Pierce Brosnan will be making his DC debt playing the latter hero, and Johnson responded to the news on social media, posting:
And just like that, Black Adam's Justice Society of America has bee completed. It's unclear exactly how each hero will factor into the mysterious movie's plot, but they provide a number of super-powered foes for Dwayne Johnson to battle throughout its runtime.
Dwayne Johnson's reaction to Pierce Brosnan officially joining Black Adam comes from the actor/producer's personal Twitter page. The Rock has an insane amount of followers on social media, and is often posting about his innumerable film projects. And since Black Adam is such a long time coming, there should be more updates as filming finally begins.
Pierce Brosnan has been keeping busy in the years since handing over the role of James Bond to Daniel Craig. But his upcoming role in Black Adam marks a notable return to big budget blockbusters. He'll be playing the massively powerful hero Doctor Fate, who is a magic of master and DC's version of Doctor Strange. It'll be awesome to see Brosnan once again kicking ass and taking names, this time facing off against Dwayne Johnson's hulking villain.
Not much is known about Black Adam, but Dwayne Johnson has been fine crafting the script ahead of principal photography. Johnson was officially cast in the role back in 2014, with he and the studio agreeing to give the character an origin story rather than appearance in Shazam! The hero and villain are expected to finally meet in Shazam! 3, so it looks like Warner Bros. is putting their money on the Jumanji actor's future.
There are some strong actors joining Pierce Brosnan in Black Adam's version of the JSA. One Night in Miami's Aldis Hodge will be playing Hawkman, while Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo is getting swole to play Atom Smasher. The team is rounded out by Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets) who will portray the hero Cyclone. While Dwayne Johnson's title character is extremely powerful, that's a strong lineup of heroes that will no doubt make for awesome action sequences.
Black Adam is expected to start filming shortly. The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad which will arrive on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.