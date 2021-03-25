Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Joining Black Adam

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's an exciting time for the the DC Extended Universe. Aside from the recent release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, a number of highly anticipated projects are currently on their way. This includes Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited Black Adam movie, which is gearing up to finally begin production. There's some familiar names rounding out the movie's cast, and it was recently revealed that James Bond icon Pierce Brosnan would be playing JSA hero Doctor Fate. Now Johnson has taken the time to react to this thrilling news.