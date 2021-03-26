Wild Harry Potter Deepfake Sees Millie Bobby Brown Replace Emma Watson As Hermione

Deepfakes are the internet’s way of recasting a role as iconic as Emma Watson’s Hermione from the Harry Potter series with someone else, for fun. In this particular case, this actor swap sees Watson taking the bench in favor of Godzilla vs. Kong star Millie Bobby Brown, and the results are rather interesting. If you can’t get enough of seeing what it would look like if, say, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone starred in Step Brothers, then the swap we’re about to show you is going to really make you think.