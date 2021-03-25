One Special Aspect Of Nobody's Action Scenes That Bob Odenkirk Pushed For

Hutch is an adroit fighter (for spoiler reasons that I won’t disclose prior to the movie’s release), but what fits with Bob Odenkirk’s viewpoint and the character’s backstory in Nobody is that the character is definitely out of practice in the art of delivering violence. When we are introduced to him in the story he is a man who has become numb living an ordinary, suburban, 9-to-5 existence, and thus it makes all the sense in the world that his fisticuff skills are a touch rusty. His reaction timing is a bit off, as are his dodging skills, but he is still able to deliver a powerful punch.