Jason Statham Is Not Messing Around In First Action Trailer For Guy Ritchie's Wrath Of Man

We all have grudges in life, ranging from something as small as an off-handed insult to something as huge as various grievous offenses. If you know someone’s grudge, you know a little more about them and, in the trailer for Guy Ritchie’s latest action thriller Wrath of Man, Jason Statham’s enigmatic H has the deadliest grudge of them all. H has lost his son and, now, he’s not messing around when it comes to settling the score.