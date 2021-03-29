Jason Statham Is Not Messing Around In First Action Trailer For Guy Ritchie's Wrath Of Man

We all have grudges in life, ranging from something as small as an off-handed insult to something as huge as various grievous offenses. If you know someone’s grudge, you know a little more about them and, in the trailer for Guy Ritchie’s latest action thriller Wrath of Man, Jason Statham’s enigmatic H has the deadliest grudge of them all. H has lost his son and, now, he’s not messing around when it comes to settling the score.
In their fourth collaboration together, not counting their untitled spy thriller co-starring Aubrey Plaza, Ritchie and Statham bring the band back together for Wrath of Man. And the results we’ve seen in this first trailer are full of crazy gun action, with Jason Statham’s legendary air of cool professionalism. Which naturally leads co-stars like Josh Hartnet and Holt McCallany to wonder who, or what, Statham’s secretive character was like, before becoming an armored truck employee. Mystery and gun skills: that’s a lethal combination, if I’ve ever heard of one.
Wrath of Man settles the score with boxes of bullets, only in theaters, on May 7th.
