The Moment Leslie Odom Jr. Recalls Knowing Hamilton Was A Masterpiece

Leslie Odom Jr: There was a reading of this thing happening called ‘The Hamilton Mix Tape' at Vassar. And I scored the very last folding chair in the very last row.

CBS: Cause you had a buddy who was an usher, and so you got the last seat?

Odom Jr: Yeah.

CBS: And how much of it did you have to hear before you knew?’

Odom Jr: Twenty seconds, max?

'How does a bastard orphan son of a whore and a Scotsman, dropped in the middle of a forgotten spot in the Caribbean …'

What am I hearing?

What?