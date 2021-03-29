Mark Hamill Reveals The Original Star Wars Trilogy Had More Weather Problems Than We Thought

When filming on location one of the most important considerations os the weather. Entire production schedules can be built around filming in particular places at particular times in order to take advantage of certain types of weather, or more often, in order to avoid certain types of weather. Having said that, weather can never be completely avoided, and it turns out the original Star Wars trilogy knows that more than most. Not only did parts of the second film have to be reconsidered due to blizzard, but filming was once delayed due to one of the more unlikely rain storms to ever take place.