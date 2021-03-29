Thor: Love And Thunder Just Added A Man Of Steel Star

Production on Thor: Love and Thunder is currently underway, and the anticipation surrounding the fourth installment in the God of Thunder’s franchise is growing. Plot details are currently scarce, but we do know the film includes an all-star cast consisting of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale. And now, it would appear the film has picked up another big name, and he just happens to be a Man of Steel alum.
Thor: Love and Thunder has reportedly tapped Man of Steel’s Russell Crowe for a role. According to Deadline, the plan was for Crowe’s role to be a surprise cameo for fans, but recent photos confirmed that he was indeed hanging out with the cast in Australia. As you would expect, the actor’s role is currently being kept tightly under wraps.
As mentioned by the trade, there’s been evidence that’s pointed to Russell Crowe potentially joining the film. Chris Hemsworth has been sharing some cool pics while filming down under, and he recently shared one that showed Russell Crowe hanging out with him and his wife, Elsa Pataky:
Interestingly, Russell Crowe isn’t the only major star to be spotted in Australia during Thor: Love and Thunder’s shoot. MCU alum Jeff Goldblum was recently spotted attending a football (or soccer) game with Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi. Whether this means he’s reprising his fan-favorite role as the Grandmaster is anyone’s guess.
The idea of an actor like Russell Crowe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nothing short of amazing. It goes without saying that the iconic actor has really put in the work, and who knows what kind of kooky cameo he and Taika Waititi may have cooked up for the film.
One can’t help but wonder who Russell Crowe might be playing in the film. Could he be playing a character in one of Asgard’s faux plays like a certain comedic actor? Or could he be appearing as a more established character. While it’s a long shot, I would love for him to serve as the stand-in and voice of Beta Ray Bill.
Despite all of the uncertainty, there are things we do know about the upcoming superhero extravaganza. Thor: Love and Thunder will include not one, but two Thors, as Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is set to wield Mjolnir. The film will also see Valkyrie, the king of New Asgard, search for her queen. The Guardians of the Galaxy will even be popping in for a bit. All the while, the threat of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher will find its way into the story.
Russell Crowe is just another reason to be excited for Thor: Love and Thunder, and you have to love that Taika Waititi is finding a way to incorporate so much talent. Admittedly, it would have been nice for Crowe’s inclusion to have been a surprise, but fans can still have fun speculating away about his role ahead of the film’s release.
Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.