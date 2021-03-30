The Godzilla Vs. Kong Cast Picks Their Favorite Titan (And There’s A Clear Winner)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

God versus man, day versus night, son of Krypton versus bat of Gotham, and now Godzilla vs. Kong. Matchups like that are the stuff that legends are made of and it’s hard not to pick a side in any of those cases. But can that opinion change after close personal contact with either the radioactive lizard god or the son of Skull Island? To be honest, it seems that even the filming process hasn’t changed the hearts or the minds of the cast, as Millie Bobby Brown and company chose a clear winner in the overall picture.