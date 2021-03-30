news

Yes, The Rock Just Responded To His Own Black Adam Concept Art

Black Adam striking a pose (DC Comics)

The road to Warner Bros. and DC’s Black Adam film has been a long one, to say the least. However, after years of remaining in development, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s powerful antihero is finally making his way to the big screen and even recently secured a new date. At this point, we’ve only seen The Rock’s Black Adam look through concept art, but it’s still been more than enough to get fans hyped up for the character’s DC Extended Universe debut. Of course, The Rock is just as, if not more, excited than anyone, and this was definitely apparent when he commented on a piece of his character’s own concept art.

Many around the internet are likely familiar with graphic artist Kode Abdo (or BossLogic), who has created a number of cool custom and officially commissioned pieces. One of his most recent ventures was working with Warner Bros. and DC on concept art for Black Adam. Following the announcement of the film’s official release date, the artist took to Instagram to celebrate with his personal art. The Rock would then chime in with a perfect message:

BossLogic Instagram screenshot

It has to be an exciting feeling for The Rock to know that Black Adam is well on its way. Though one can imagine that this sweet exchange was actually pretty surreal for BossLogic. Working on official concept art for such a high-profile film has to be crazy enough, but getting a response from the lead has to be bonkers for him. But overall, you love to see the enthusiasm from the project from both.

Black Adam is just gearing up to kick off production, and the stars are getting themselves prepared. As you would expect, Dwayne Johnson is working out like a madman to make sure he physically embodies the imposing role. This also seems to be rubbing off on his co-star, Aldis Hodge, who is also making sure to put in plenty of work at the gym. And let’s not forget Noah Centineo, who got absolutely jacked to play the superhero role.

And even with its shoot looming near, the DCEU film is still making major casting moves as of late, with the most recent being for a classic DC Comics character. The one and only Pierce Brosnan was just tapped to play the role of Doctor Fate, which should be more than enough to get fans hyped.

Plot details surrounding Black Adam are pretty vague at the moment, but it’s more than evident that the film will see the titular character mix it up with the Justice Society of America. With this, the hardcore comic book fans should have plenty to look forward to.

Until we get our first peek at Black Adam footage, we’ll just have to keep gazing at the amazing concept art by BossLogic and others. The wait has been tough but, hopefully, the journey will be worth it.

Black Adam is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Up Next

Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Shares First Page Of The Script After A Few Cocktails
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Dwayne Johnson Gives A+ Response To Prince William Being Named World’s Sexiest Bald Man news 2d Dwayne Johnson Gives A+ Response To Prince William Being Named World’s Sexiest Bald Man Jessica Rawden
Henry Cavill's Mustachegate Is One Reason Zack Snyder Is Happy He Finished His Snyder Cut Of Justice League news 2d Henry Cavill's Mustachegate Is One Reason Zack Snyder Is Happy He Finished His Snyder Cut Of Justice League Erik Swann
Batman v Superman: Zack Snyder On The ‘Hatred’ The Studio Had For Ben Affleck's DC Debut news 3d Batman v Superman: Zack Snyder On The ‘Hatred’ The Studio Had For Ben Affleck's DC Debut Erik Swann

Trending Movies

To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6
It Follows Mar 27, 2015 It Follows 9
The King's Man Dec 22, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
Naked Man Really, Really Wanted To Take A Swim In Kendall Jenner's Pool TBD Naked Man Really, Really Wanted To Take A Swim In Kendall Jenner's Pool Rating TBD
Spider-Man: Now Way Home Stunt Coordinator Confirms Marvel Movie Has Wrapped With Fun Post TBD Spider-Man: Now Way Home Stunt Coordinator Confirms Marvel Movie Has Wrapped With Fun Post Rating TBD
Do The Avengers Get Paid? The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Moment Caused A Huge Stir At Marvel TBD Do The Avengers Get Paid? The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Moment Caused A Huge Stir At Marvel Rating TBD
Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen Before Disneyland, And With A Brand New Attraction TBD Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen Before Disneyland, And With A Brand New Attraction Rating TBD
Kim Kardashian Gifted Vagina Candle And More From Gwyneth Paltrow Following Split With Kanye West TBD Kim Kardashian Gifted Vagina Candle And More From Gwyneth Paltrow Following Split With Kanye West Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information