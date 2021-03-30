Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen Before Disneyland, And With A Brand New Attraction

Theme park fans got very excited earlier this month when the state of California finally announced that theme parks could begin limited reopening starting April 1. However, even after all this time being closed, many parks were in something less than a hurry to get open. Disneyland Resort announced it would open at the end of April. Universal Studios Hollywood, that had only just begun a special food and beverage event at that point, originally stated only that it would not reopen on April 1, and while USH waited to announce its reopening date, it has now announced it will reopen to all guests before Disneyland, on April 16, and it will unveil a brand new attraction when it does.