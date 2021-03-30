Why The Invincible Movie Can Still Happen Alongside The Amazon Series, According To Robert Kirkman

Well, Steven [Yeun] wouldn’t mind me saying that, I think, Steven is far too old to play a live-action Mark Grayson. Working with Seth [Rogen] and Evan [Goldberg] on the movie, I think that when the movie comes to be, you will see that there are vast differences. I think that there are many different ways that you can adapt Invincible, and the starting points are going to be very different. And so the kind of story that we’re telling in the film version is much different than the kind of story that we’re telling in the animated version, and you’ll see the two coinciding and coexisting, but being very separate. So I wouldn’t expect any kind of... You know, there mi-i-ight be some casting crossover, I think that would be a fun thing to do. There are a few actors that I think would do really well as the live-action counterpart. But yeah, the two things are very different.