Walt Disney World Fired That Tik Tok User After He Shared Videos Drinking Water From Fountains

While most people go to Walt Disney World to go on rides, my personal favorite thing to do is eat. There are so many great places to get snacks and so many wonderful restaurants full of great food. The biggest problem is that there are so many it's almost impossible to visit them all.It really helps to have somebody else tell you what the best parts of Walt Disney World are so you don't miss anything of note. At this point, nearly every food and drink option in the resort has been tried and compared to every other. Except perhaps one. Somebody has tried every option for water in Disney Springs, including, for some reason, the fountains.