Daniel Bruhl: What To Stream If You Like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Actor

The Cloverfield Paradox (Netflix)

While testing a device intended to solve a global energy crisis, a space station crew of international scientists accidentally create a rift in the space time continuum, which splices their reality and another with grave circumstances.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Daniel Bruhl: In one of their weirder original movies on Netflix that also attempts explain the events of the found footage classic Cloverfield, Daniel Bruhl does not really play a villain, but his trustworthiness is put into questions in The Cloverfield Paradox, the third in producer J.J. Abrams' Cloverfield franchise, which attempts explain the secrets behind the original found footage classic.

