Jason Statham’s Fiancée Explains Why She Was Drawn To Him And Why The Hobbs And Shaw Actor's Not What You'd Expect

In Hollywood we tend to see actors and actresses take on similar roles again and again. Once somebody shows a particular aptitude for a certain type of character, they get offered that again. If an actor has a successful action movie, get ready to see them in a slew of action roles playing similar characters. For Jason Statham, that means not only being an action hero (or villain) but also playing characters who are quite intense. You see it often enough that it's easy to believe that the reason he's so good at those roles is because that's who the actor is in real life, but that's apparently not the case, which was just as much of a surprise to his wife, actress and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.