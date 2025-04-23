Why Josh Duhamel Leaving Hollywood Was Good For His Family (And His Relationship With Grass)

News
By published

The star likes the country life.

Josh Duhamel in a cowboy hat on a horse in Ransom Canyon
(Image credit: Netflix)

Josh Duhamel may be well known for being a big Hollywood star, between his roles in the Transformers movies, various romantic comedies and one of the best shows to binge on Netflix right now, Ransom Canyon. But that doesn’t mean he’s buying into the Hollywood lifestyle. A growing number of celebrities are leaving Los Angeles for other destinations to call home, and Duhamel is one of them. Did you know the actor and father of two lives in a lake side home out in the Minnesota woods?

Duhamel apparently even built the home himself, for his wife Audra Mari, their baby boy Shepherd, and Duhamel’s 11-year-old son with ex Fergie, Axl. Here’s why Duhamel loves living outside of Los Angeles:

For me, it's just given me purpose as far as my off time. I want to be out there building things, teaching my kids, being out there. I didn’t even own a lawn mower in Los Angeles. Out there I’m on a tractor all day. It’s like two different worlds.

When Duhamel recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight, he painted a fulfilling picture of his life in Minnesota, where his kids have access to outdoorsy activities, and surely more privacy than famous families living in the City of Angels. The actor bought an empty piece of land 16 years ago and has been hard at work making it his own since. As he continued:

…I think it's so good for my boy and my baby boy now. To just start to learn how to do some of the basic things I think we’ve either forgotten or never learn how to do. I never learned how to do this stuff.

Duhamel said his son Axl loves living out there too after previously living in Hollywood, too. He’s apparently got a huge group of friends and is into water sports like jetskiing and tubing, readily available at the small lake by their home. Plus, his mom still lives in Los Angeles, so he gets a little bit of both, I imagine.

The movie seems to echo a lot of other celebrities who have decided to move outside of Hollywood’s epicenter for a more balanced existence. Matthew McConaughey, for example, moved his family back home to Texas to live on a ranch and made a pact with his wife to only say yes to projects really wanted to do after overexerting himself in the world of rom-coms.

Marvel star Florence Pugh also talked about leaving Los Angeles for London last year to be closer to her friends, but has wondered in both instances if she’s a “city girl.” In a few years, I wouldn’t be surprised if she moves to the countryside, too!

Duhamel is the star of a new Netflix series, alongside Minka Kelly, that follows three battling families fighting for land in the Texas countryside. You can check it out now with a Netflix subscription.

TOPICS
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Watching Chloe Fineman Teach Drew Barrymore How To Do Her 'Sexy Walk' Is Hilarious, But I'm More Focused On Her Structured Minidress

Jurassic World Rebirth's Latest Hire Is A Fantastic Franchise Fit, But I'm Even More Impressed By Its Connection To Star Wars

Watching Chloe Fineman Teach Drew Barrymore How To Do Her 'Sexy Walk' Is Hilarious, But I'm More Focused On Her Structured Minidress
See more latest
Most Popular
Side by side of Drew Barrymore and Chloe Fineman.
Watching Chloe Fineman Teach Drew Barrymore How To Do Her 'Sexy Walk' Is Hilarious, But I'm More Focused On Her Structured Minidress
Onyx Storm text on the book cover, with a black dragon at the center.
Onyx Storm Is The Fastest Selling Adult Novel In 20 Years. So Why Don’t We Have Forward Momentum On The Screen Adaptation Yet?
A roaring T-Rex in Jurassic World Rebirth, pictured next to Ben Mendelsohn shown in his Imperial uniform from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Jurassic World Rebirth's Latest Hire Is A Fantastic Franchise Fit, But I'm Even More Impressed By Its Connection To Star Wars
John Larroquette in Night Court Season 3x16
'I Have That Conversation At Least Once A Week': John Larroquette Talks Waiting On Night Court's Renewal, And I Love His Season 4 Ideas
Genevieve O&#039;Reilly as Mon Mothma looking behind her while surrounded by dancers in Andor
Andor Season 2's Premiere Showed Mon Mothma In A Drunken Dance Sequence, And The Actress Opened Up To Us About This 'Exploration Of Pain And Chaos'
Joy Behar on The View.
Joy Behar Thinks The View Hosts Right Now Are Very Nice, But Says That Hasn't Been True All '28 Years' Of The Show
Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in The Marvels
While We Wait For Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel Return, I’m Jazzed She’s Joining An Upcoming Movie’s All-Star Cast That Includes Seth Rogen, Woody Harrelson And More
Josh Lawson as Dr. Bruce in St. Dennis Medical Season 1x17
St. Denis Medical Boss And Star Share The Story Behind Josh Lawson's Wild Dance Number, And I'm Sold Ahead Of The Finale
Emily Henry on The Today Show.
Emily Henry Revealed Who She'd Want To Lead JLo's Adaptation Of Happy Place, And I Hope She's Taking Notes
Epic Universe entrance portal
Video Of People Running At Epic Universe So They Can Be The First To Get To Nintendo World Has Some Theme Park Fans Unhappy