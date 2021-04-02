Knives Out’s Netflix Deal Could Be The Key To Break The Streamer Into Wide Theatrical Release

Historically, AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theaters have been at war with Netflix thanks to the streaming platform not adhering to the traditional window of theatrical exclusivity. It wasn’t until last fall, during the time of COVID and the smashing of said theatrical windows, that a crack of light emerged in this particular debacle. As movies like The Christmas Chronicles 2 and The Midnight Sky did make their way to Cinemark Theaters last fall, and within shorter windows than usually adhered to, both sides make for a hell of an opportunity for Knives Out 2 and 3 to unite them once and for all.