How Terrible Are Justice League Costumes? Amber Heard Shares Funny Video Struggling Hard As Mera

The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, and moviegoing audiences are always being kept on their toes. That was definitely the case with Zack Snyder's Justice League, which revealed the titular filmmaker's original four-hour vision for the project. Reshoots saw a number of actors reprising their roles, including Amber Heard as Mera. She recently shared a funny video from the set, showing the struggle of wearing Mera's suit.
Amber Heard's Mera made her DCEU debut in Justice League's theatrical cut, but the character was expanded in the Snyder Cut. Along with a spiffy new accent, Heard also participated in reshoots to make the new Knightmare sequence into a reality. Heard recently shared a photo from her trailer, revealing that her cool suit prevented her from having mobility. Check it out below.
While Amber Heard looks thoroughly badass in her suit from Zack Snyder's Justice League, it looks like it prevented her from being able to move. Luckily, her appearance in the Knightmare Sequence is relatively brief, so she only had to film for a few days to bring Mera back to life.
The above video comes to us from Amber Heard's Twitter, and peels back the curtain on what it's really like making a DC blockbuster. While taking a break from the set, Heard returned to her set to relax. But that's easier said than done, as she's unable to actually sit down while suited up. She also couldn't bend, despite dropping a green juice and trying to clean up the mess.
Mera's role in Zack Snyder's Justice League was expanded, so she got a bit more screen time than the theatrical release. Fans were also shocked to hear the character have a British accent, as that wasn't an aspect of the character the theatrical cut of Justice League or the Aquaman movie. And since she popped up like a badass in the Knightmare sequence, there's renewed interest in Amber Heard's character.
It should be interesting to see how Amber Heard's role in the DC Extended Universe continues on. She's currently set to appear in Aquaman 2, which should mark her third appearance as Mera. But there's been some pushback as a result of her ongoing legal battle against Johnny Depp, with some defenders of Depp signing a petition to have her removed from the franchise.
Despite this ongoing controversy, Amber Heard recently participated in the limited reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League. In it we saw Mera in the apocalyptic Knightmare reality, wielding Arthur's trident and vowing revenge on Superman. Mera was going to have a meaty role in one of the Justice League sequels, although there aren't currently any plans to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.