How Terrible Are Justice League Costumes? Amber Heard Shares Funny Video Struggling Hard As Mera

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, and moviegoing audiences are always being kept on their toes. That was definitely the case with Zack Snyder's Justice League, which revealed the titular filmmaker's original four-hour vision for the project. Reshoots saw a number of actors reprising their roles, including Amber Heard as Mera. She recently shared a funny video from the set, showing the struggle of wearing Mera's suit.