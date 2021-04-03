Who Is Godzilla Vs. Kong's Ultimate Winner? Here's What The Writer Has To Say

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: SPOILERS for Godzilla vs. Kong are ahead!

After three movies of seeing why Godzilla and King Kong reigned supreme among the Titans, Godzilla vs. Kong finally showed these two behemoths colliding in a showdown for the ages. Their first fight unfolded in the middle of the ocean, and the second, more extended brawl happened in Hong Kong. While Godzilla won two of the unofficial “three” rounds in the latest MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla vs. Kong co-writer Max Borenstein has an interesting perspective on how we should look at these battles as a whole.