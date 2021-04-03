Rogue One Is Trending On Twitter, And Now I'm So Ready For Another Standalone Star Wars Movie

Star Wars fans, we’re at the dawn of a new era for a galaxy far, far away. After Rise of Skywalker concluded three generations of Skywalkers, Disney and Lucasfilm are building the universe across streaming and on the big screen, and I cannot wait. But before moving forward, it’s a solid time to appreciate our favorite Star Wars entries in recent memory. And I’m pleased to report I’m not the only one who is still gushing about Rogue One.