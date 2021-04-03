Of Course John Cena Would Promote The Suicide Squad's Trailers In Full Peacemaker Mode

After a difficult wait, fans finally got their first look at James Gunn’s The Suicde Squad, and it certainly didn’t disappoint. The trailer showed off plenty of the comic book craziness we’ve come to expect from Task Force, and it’s also more than clear that Gunn has injected his kooky sensibilities into it as well. And if that weren’t exciting enough, we were just gifted a green band trailer on April Fool’s Day, which has already sparked a number of positive reactions. John Cena, who plays Peacemaker in the film, also took to social media to promote the new footage and, of course, he did it in the most Peacemaker way possible.
Peacemaker is already proving to be a pretty intense character, and John Cena seems to be having no trouble challenging that energy both on and off screen. So when the latest trailer for The Suicide Squad dropped, he posted a very on brand message to Twitter in an attempt to convince audiences to check out the trailer for themselves:
If I’m being honest, he definitely has me sold. John Cena’s (or Peacemaker’s) message hilarious calls out to the new trailer, and he also manages to reference one of the red band trailers most hilarious (and NSFW) bits.
Director James Gunn has been enjoying John Cena’s passion for The Suicide Squad as well as his violently heroic character. Gunn is also living for the fact that Cena has done some recent interviews in his Peacemaker costume. So it should come as no surprise that the filmmaker enjoyed Cena’s tweet.
John Cena is playing the Christopher Smith iteration of Peacemaker, a diplomat so committed to peace that he’s willing to use excessive force as a superhero to help his cause. With this, one can imagine that Peacemaker is certainly going to get his hands dirty throughout The Suicide Squad.
Peacemaker will likely play a major role in the film, though one definitely has to wonder if he’ll survive his outing with Task Force X. James Gunn has already warned us not to get too attached to anyone, so the peace-seeking warrior could definitely bite the dust by the end. However, with his personality and dedicated commitment, he’d likely go out in a blaze of glory.
And even if Peacemaker does lose his life during the team’s mission, fans will still get to see more of the character in his eponymous spinoff series, which arrives on HBO Max. The show takes place before the events of the film, so it should provide some crucial background information on the character.
We still have a bit of time before The Suicide Squad finally arrives, which means we have plenty of promotion left ahead of us. Hopefully, this includes more of John Cena channelling his character.
You can check out Peacemaker and the rest of Task Force X when The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.