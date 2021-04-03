Kevin Smith Shares Wonderful Tribute To Clerks 28 Years Later

Clerks not only pushed independent films into the mainstream, it became Kevin Smith’s calling card as he became one of Hollywood’s most sought-out directors and writers. If it weren't for the movie, fans won’t have films such as Mallrats, Dogma or the Jay and Silent Bob franchise. Smith has since turned that success into everything from hosting gig to comic book writing jobs, all without having to change his process. So when you consider just how influential Clerks was on Smith's career as a whole, this post really hits even harder for fans.