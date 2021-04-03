New Black Widow Trailer Shows Young Natasha Romanoff And Reveals Even More Explosive Footage

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

At this point, it’s safe to say that Marvel’s Black Widow has been a long time coming, and that’s not even counting the numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Scarlett Johansson-led film has finally landed a solid summer date and will be hitting both theaters and Disney+. Anticipation is already high, but Marvel Studios is now getting us more hyped with a brand-new trailer that features a young Natasha Romanoff and reveals even more new footage from the highly anticipated film.