New Black Widow Trailer Shows Young Natasha Romanoff And Reveals Even More Explosive Footage

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
At this point, it’s safe to say that Marvel’s Black Widow has been a long time coming, and that’s not even counting the numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Scarlett Johansson-led film has finally landed a solid summer date and will be hitting both theaters and Disney+. Anticipation is already high, but Marvel Studios is now getting us more hyped with a brand-new trailer that features a young Natasha Romanoff and reveals even more new footage from the highly anticipated film.
We’ve had multiple trailers for Black Widow at this point and all have driven the point home that we’re going to get deep into the origins of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. Well this trailer takes things a step further by showing scenes of a Romanoff as a child. The scenes seem to tease her relationship with David Harbour’s Red Guardian as well as her connection to Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff.
Aside from more of Natasha’s past, the new trailer also shows off a bit of new footage, specifically when it comes to some of the film’s fight sequences. One of the biggest fans have been teased with is the fight that sees Romanoff skydiving, and the footage is teasing an intricate fight with the deadly Taskmaster.
Speaking of the masked villain, the trailer also teases a bit more about the character and his or her ties to Ray Winstone’s Dreykov. Those hoping for more hints as to the character’s identity are sure to be disappointed, though, as there’s still no telling who the formidable foe might actually be, even though fans do have their guesses.
One of the more emotional aspects of the trailer, though, is seeing footage from Natasha Romanoff’s past adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer does a great job of tracking her journey from ruthless Red Room-bred assassin to selfless Avenger. And of course, it’s sure to get some fans teary due to the inclusion of that fateful Endgame moment.
It’s been a while since anything was last released on Black Widow, so some may be in need of a refresher on the film’s plot. The story takes place after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and sees Romanoff on the run from the government. She eventually crosses paths with a few key faces from her past and must take out a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.
Black Widow looks like it’s going to deliver the action and espionage we’ve all been hoping for from the moment the film was announced and, if this trailer is any indication, the film will be more than worth the wait. Watching Scarlett Johannson's Natasha Romanoff on screen again will be bittersweet, but fans are sure to enjoy the ride with her.
Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link, on July 9