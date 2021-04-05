Hobbs And Shaw Star Recalls Getting Vin Diesel’s ‘Seal Of Approval’ When Joining The Fast And Furious Spinoff

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

You really never know where the next gig will come from, or who will be with you when you get the call. Take Godzilla vs. Kong star Eiza Gonzalez, who, when working on Vin Diesel’s comic book action thriller Bloodshot, got the call that she was not only cast in the MonsterVerse, but also in the Fast saga expanded universe as well! Cast in both her currently playing project, as well as in Hobbs & Shaw, Gonzalez let Vin Diesel know about her good fortune. Like a true champ, the man gave her his seal of approval.