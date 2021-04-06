Godzilla Vs. Kong Superfans Are Pulling Their Own Justice League With An Online Movement

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The film industry is currently in an unprecedented place, as countless projects were delayed due to ongoing global health issues. Warner Bros. has shifted its release strategy as a result, with each new release of 2021 hitting theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. Godzilla Vs. Kong was the latest of these projects, marking the fourth installment in the MonsterVerse property. It turns out that superfans are taking a lesson from Zack Snyder's Justice League, and have been mobilizing online.
The MonsterVerse's future is far from guaranteed. Godzilla: King of the Monsters failed to perform at the box office, so the pressure was on for Godzilla Vs. Kong. But since the movie was also available to stream from homes, it's unclear how its success will be determined. As fans patiently wait for official news from the studio, they've begun posting their support of the franchise with the hashtag #ContinueTheMonsterverse. They're making their voices heard on Twitter, posting:
As the future of the MonsterVerse remains unclear, moviegoers are sharing how much the most recent blockbusters mean to them. Projects like Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla brought the Titans to life on a massive scale, and each blockbuster has featured stellar actors in the human roles. Now some fans are mobilizing their support in the new hashtag.
The hashtag #ContinueTheMonsterVerse is directly inspired by #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, a viral campaign that went around for years before Zack Snyder's Justice League finally arrived on HBO Max this year. This wild turn of events have inspired more campaigns of similar nature, and this latest one is hoping to see King Kong and Godzilla continue their epic story, and hopefully cross paths again.
Both Godzilla Vs. Kong and Zack Snyder's Justice League are currently on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
If you search on Twitter, the hashtag about Godzilla Vs. Kong and the MonsterVerse has gotten quite a bit of traction. Some are singing the praises of the franchise's visuals, and the contemporary take on the iconic Kaiju.
Godzilla and King Kong both had successful solo flicks, which managed to make money at the box office. And while hardcore fans were thrilled to see Godzilla duke it out with a variety of Titans in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, it failed to impress critically or financially. Still, there are shots from the movie that fans just can't get enough of.
Given the recent release of Godzilla Vs. Kong, plenty of moviegoers are binge-watching the entire MonsterVerse on HBO Max. After all, it only takes three more movies to catch up before the crossover event. And these types of re-watch are inspiring more fondness for the shared universe, as we saw on social media:
Warner Bros. will be making its decisions about the future of the MonsterVerse behind closed doors. But given how precarious the film industry currently is, it seems logical that fans might want to make their voices heard. Because while Godzilla Vs. Kong has had the best opening weekend since lockdown began, it's still nowhere near the amount of money it would have made pre-pandemic.
In many ways Godzilla Vs. Kong seems to be an improvement on Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Fans praised the bright colorful new blockbuster, especially when compared to how dark the battles of the previous installment were. Some moviegoers want to see more of that neon take on the series, posting:
Given how much focus Warner Bros. has been putting on HBO Max since its inception, perhaps Godzilla Vs. Kong is also being evaluated based on how may new subscribers signed up for the streaming service. There's also the streaming performance of the blockbuster, which is currently unclear to the general public.
The MonsterVerse is currently available on HBO Max. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.