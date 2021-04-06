Godzilla Vs. Kong Superfans Are Pulling Their Own Justice League With An Online Movement

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The film industry is currently in an unprecedented place, as countless projects were delayed due to ongoing global health issues. Warner Bros. has shifted its release strategy as a result, with each new release of 2021 hitting theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. Godzilla Vs. Kong was the latest of these projects, marking the fourth installment in the MonsterVerse property. It turns out that superfans are taking a lesson from Zack Snyder's Justice League, and have been mobilizing online.